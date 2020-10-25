APT owner supports Vantage levy

To the Editor:

I ask that you support the Permanent Improvement Levy in this upcoming ballot for Vantage Career Center. As a Vantage graduate, the need and understanding for skills trades is in a tremendous demand. I graduated in 1983 from Autobody, worked two years as a welder, (and) had an opportunity to go through a four-year tool maker apprenticeship. From there I started my own company, APT Manufacturing Solutions, in 1996. We now employ over 100 skilled laborers, from tool making, welding, robotics, engineering, and marketing. The skills gap is real and the employees are needed. Vantage Career Center is truly a top-notch school that is producing graduates that are ready for the workforce. Vantage prepares the student for both the workforce or higher education. In a lot of cases, students that graduate from Vantage land jobs at companies that pay for their higher education through work/school or apprenticeship programs.

What we have right here in our area is very special. Please support the upcoming levy.

Anthony R Nighswander

President, APT Manufacturing Solutions

Hicksville