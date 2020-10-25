More letters support library levy

To the Editor:

When the Ohio Legislature created the Local Library Government Support Fund in 1985, the dilapidated public library system was in a pitiful state. As the director of the Brumback Library from 1976-1985, I am well aware of the struggle all Ohio libraries endured under the old intangibles tax. We existed, but we were dying.

With the enactment of the LLGSF, the public libraries of Ohio zoomed into action at long last with adequate funding and, in the next few years, became a model of library service to the nation. Since 2002 however, the State has implemented a myriad of budget freezes and cuts to Ohio’s 251 public libraries. These financial restrictions, which affect young and old alike, have been choking Ohio’s libraries by casting a pall over their programs. After all, where else can our youth and adult population go for verifiable vital information? Where else can they go to do research and find recreational reading?

As a retired librarian and a life-long library patron, I cannot emphasize enough the importance of public libraries. Having been a patron of the Brumback Library since early childhood, I vividly remember story time with Miss Yoh. I also remember using the library and its resources on countless occasions over the years.

The Brumback Library has touched and enriched the lives of all Van Wert County residents. It is a symbol of education, culture, and community for us all. For this, each of us should not only be grateful, but we should also support this noble institution, both financially and in any other possible manner, so that it will exist for future generations.

Wilson G. Duprey

Van Wert

Editor’s note: This letter was submitted to the Brumback Library prior to Mr. Duprey’s death. It is being printed posthumously.

To the Editor:

Why I support the renewal levy for the Brumbach Library: the library has always been there to support my research, educational, and entertainment needs since I immigrated to the United States.

It has supported my search for information during my schooling to acquire two master’s degrees, it has provided me a good, academic-like environment to study and write and research papers, a quiet place to study for board examinations, rooms to conduct meetings, and a supply of books and other entertainment materials.

The staff is always friendly and goes beyond the norm to borrow books from other networked libraries. I feel like I am at home with the members of the Brumbach Library’s staff. There is also a certain amount of community pride in the historical implications of our library. Its architecture is a beautiful part of “Historical Van Wert”.

If you have not been to the library in some time, or perhaps have never been to our library, I invite you to visit and see what the gem has available to improve your lives. Please vote “yes” for the renewal levy.

Sincerely,

Teresita S. Heckler

Van Wert

To the Editor:

Van Wert County voters will be asked to consider a renewal levy for the Brumback Library when they vote on November 3. I encourage everyone to vote “yes” on this issue.

The Brumback Library is a valuable treasure in our community that provides numerous services to all of its citizens. Over the years, my family has taken advantage of these services and find them to be a wonderful asset to our community. I have taken both of my children to the Story Time Hour where a lovely librarian reads books to the children and sets up a craft for them to do afterwards. I strongly believe this lays the groundwork for early literacy and for toddlers to become book loving children.

We also attend all the holiday and themed parties that the library hosts and check out free DVDs to watch from the large selection. As an adult, I look forward to the new release book section and also taking my children to see what new books are waiting for them to be discovered in the Children’s Department. I cannot say enough about the Summer Reading Program, in which activities, crafts, shows, and plays are put on to enrich the minds of children during the summer months.

The library also provides the use of computers with an Internet connection, which is very valuable to many people. Van Wert is lucky to have such a beautiful library stocked with knowledgeable librarians, books, movies and magazines for all to enjoy. I know my family will be voting to renew the levy and to keep all of the fantastic services the Brumback Library offers available to all. Please vote “yes”.

Sincerely,

Tara Fox and family

Ohio City

To the Editor:

My husband and I moved to Van Wert in 1978. The Brumback Library quickly became a favorite place for us. Of course, the building itself is the first thing that caught our eyes — and then, inside, we saw the stacked shelves. What a wonderful, wonderful extensive collection was before us.

As time went on and our children came into our lives, we were blessed with Sandra Kalb as she patiently wrangled a scraggily group of preschoolers during Story Hour. As the years went on, the Brumback Library provided, and continues to provide, hours of entertainment for our family, which now includes grandchildren.

The folks at the library have always gone above and beyond to find us a particular title or to let us know when a favorite author has a new book out. A few years ago, we had a friend move from Van Wert to an upper middle class town in Michigan. She remarked that they had a beautiful library there — but it did not touch the resources that could be found in our Brumback Library.

Please support the tax levy for this gem in Van Wert County. Vote “yes” for the Brumback Library.

Joe and Terry Plas

Van Wert

To the Editor:

The Brumback Library and its branches continue to be much-needed resources in the Van Wert County communities served. Van Wert County is truly blessed to have the library services offered to local residents. Books, DVDs, newspapers, Internet access, research opportunities, and more are readily available within its doors. The library serves Van Wert County residents of all ages in ongoing educational, informative, and entertaining ways during its open hours.

When we moved to Van Wert over 40 years ago, our family and friends who came to visit always remarked on the beauty of the Brumback Library and how it added to the pleasant look of the downtown area. Those visitors with children were often surprised when visiting inside the library, at the inviting appeal of the Children’s Department and the historic nature of the lobby area. Our out-of-town grandchildren are among those who continue to delight in going to the Brumback Library when visiting. It is always on the things-to-do agenda! The Library has had an influence on many residents and visitors alike.

I value the Brumback Library as a community resource and I ask for your support for their upcoming levy to continue the programming offered by its staff and Board of Trustees. Please vote “yes” for the Brumback Library levy!

Mrs. Deb Kleinhenz

Van Wert County Citizen/Retired Educator

1032 Maxine Lane

To the Editor:

I would like to take the opportunity to express my appreciation for the Brumback Library, especially the Willshire branch.

I have been visiting the Willshire branch of the library for over 40 years. I began going there as a young girl. I always enjoyed spending time reading books and being involved with various programs. I have watched my nieces and nephews enjoy the library as well.

I now have had daughters of my own who have been involved with the library for the past 19 years. I love to see their excitement in regards to the library. Each girl has enjoyed the library since they were toddlers, being involved with story time, summer reading programs, and just visiting the library on a typical day.

We are blessed to have the support of the library, as well as the interaction with our librarian, Rose. She is also a blessing. She is patient and kind and always willing to spend time with the patrons that utilize the library. I look forward to many more years of visiting the library.

Kendra Miller

Willshire

To the Editor:

I would like to voice my support for the Brumback Library and encourage voters to support the renewal levy on next week’s ballot. My first memory of the library is attending story hour as a little girl. This experience helped spark a love of reading that has continued throughout my adult life. While I still occasionally visit the main library in Van Wert it is the Wren Branch that I use most often.

I appreciate the convenience of being able to utilize the library’s services close to home without driving into Van Wert. The branch library has a wide selection of materials for both adults and children including DVDs and the latest fiction and nonfiction books. The staff is friendly and helpful. There is an inviting reading area for children and always an activity or craft for children to do when visiting the branch.

The services provided by all locations of the Brumback Library are a valuable asset to our community. I hope you will join me in supporting the library renewal levy with a “yes” vote next week.

Deb Gehres

Ohio City

To the Editor:

“Our Brumback Library.” One of the most valuable, if not the most valuable, services for Van Wert County residents. Do you use it? If not, you should. I’m voting “yes” for the renewal levy and hope you do too!

Arlene Hoffman

Van Wert

To the Editor:

I am a resident of the Village of Wren. I have four children, and also babysit for others. One of our favorite activities to do here in town is go to our local branch of the Brumback Library.

Wren is a very small village, and we are limited to the number of activities that are available to us. The library not only provides books for our family, but also crafts, puzzles, coloring, movies, computers, and so much more.

We especially love the Summer Reading Program! We try to make it a part of our daily routine to visit the Brumback Library Wren Branch. The kids get excited about the new craft each day and about borrowing new books to read. We think it is awesome that the Brumback Library provides all children who participate in the summer reading program with free movie tickets for one movie every summer.

Reading is such an essential part of everyday life. It can also be so enjoyable! It is vital that we instill a love of reading early on in our children’s lives. This will help them to succeed in school, and later on in life.

Our local libraries provide the resources and tools to help our children access books and develop a love of literature. I am so glad to have this resource in our little town. We must continue to support our local libraries if we wish to have this wonderful resource in our community for ourselves and for future generations.

Vote “yes” for the Brumback Library renewal levy.

Sincerely,

Jessica Heckler

Wren

To the Editor:

I am writing to express my support for the Brumback Library Renewal Levy. The Brumback Library is known as the first (public) county library in the United States and we are so fortunate to have such an outstanding facility in our county. I have taken out-of-town guests to the library and they are amazed and impressed with not only the grandeur of the building, but the amount of resource materials, services, and activities that are provided.

I recently came across the certificates I received for completing the Summer Reading Program in 1937 through 1944, an activity for children that continues today.

I have lived in Convoy for over 60 years and, after retiring in 1995, I have enjoyed many books from the Convoy Branch, which has an enormous amount of books for all ages. The librarian is extremely helpful if one is looking for a specific book.

Since the State of Ohio has decreased funding for public libraries we need to make sure this renewal levy passes. The dedicated director, John Carr, and the staff of the Main library and the branches need our support. I encourage you to vote “yes” for the Brumback Library Renewal Levy on November 3.

Wilma Ramsey

Convoy

To the Editor:

I love the Brumback Library! I have since I was a young girl and still do to this day. You can borrow books, magazines, movies, music, use their computers, and use many other services they have.

If you haven’t been there for a while, stop in and explore all they have to offer our community.

Please vote “yes” on the Brumback Library renewal levy on November 3.

Renee Germann

Van Wert

To the Editor:

The kids I babysit and I love to go to the Willshire library to get books to read. They get excited about getting to hear new stories. Our favorite time is the Summer Reading Program; they have fun seeing who can read the most books over summer break and also have fun doing a different craft project every day that our librarian has planned for them.

The librarian we have in Willshire is awesome. She will talk to and encourage the kids to read or listen to stories that she thinks they would enjoy.

I am so thankful we have a public library right in our town and would hate if it ever closed.

Karen Schaffner

Willshire

To the Editor:

Every person living in Van Wert County is very fortunate to have such a wonderful public library. The Brumback Library serves the whole population, from the very young to the very old. The library is a most important public resource and positive asset. Let us be united in our efforts to keep the Brumback Library services available to everybody.

Thank you to all the people who, over the many years, have helped to make The Brumback Library successful and beautifully maintained. Please vote “yes” for the Brumback Library renewal Levy.

Linda Bagley

Van Wert

To the Editor:

Who doesn’t love a good book? I know I do. I love to hold it in my hands. I love the way the pages smell.

I love where books can take you. Laugh with Janet Evanovich or Mary Kay Andrews. Catch a killer with James Patterson or John Sandford. Get spooky with Stephen King or Heather Graham. Fall in love with Debbie Macomber or Nora Roberts. You can do all this and more at our own Brumback Library.

Want to read a magazine or newspaper? Watch a movie or listen to a book on tape? Need to make a copy or print something from a computer? Brumback Library.

I moved to Van Wert in 1972. One of my first trips around town was to the library to get a library card. I’ve had one ever since. My baby was 6 weeks old then. As soon as she was old enough, she got her own card. She was about 4 and thought she was a big girl! I can’t count all the books I read to her over the years. We went to Story Hour. We colored pictures. We spent many happy afternoons in the Children’s section.

I’ve checked out fiction, non-fiction, and movies. The year my mom died I went to the library. I spread out all my scrapbooking stuff on one of the big tables and worked on a scrapbook of my mom. There’s probably still glitter in the grooves of that table.

Every person that works there always greets you with a hello and a smile. I think they’re still smiling under those masks!

We are so lucky in Van Wert to have our Brumback Library. Not only is it beautiful, but it is full of information. Want to learn how to knot or fill out your taxes? Go to the library. Need a new recipe or planning a trip? Go to the library. I’ve done all that at the library.

I fully support our library. I voted “yes” for the levy renewal and I hope every person in Van Wert does the same. Even if you don’t regularly visit the library, I bet someone in your family does, or maybe one of your friends does. I, for one, cannot imagine Van Wert without our own Brumback Library.

Vote “yes”!

Dolores Foreman

Van Wert