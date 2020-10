VW Cougars rally by Keystone 38-27

Van Wert independent sports

LAGRANGE — Owen Treece threw three touchdown passes, two to Maddix Crutchfield, and ran for two more to help Van Wert rally to a 38-27 win over Keystone in Saturday’s Division IV Region 14 quarterfinals.

The Cougars (7-1) trailed at halftime, 21-19.

The victory puts Van Wert in the regional semifinals at Bellevue on Saturday.

Check back later for a complete game story.