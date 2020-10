Drive-thru Election Night Supper planned

VW independent/submitted information

VENEDOCIA — Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia will have a drive-thru Election Night Supper from 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, at the Venedocia Lions Club building.

The meal will feature Lions Club sausage sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, homemade soup, and pie.