Monday Mailbag: football and hoops

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about Van Wert’s next playoff game, football regional final sites, Ohio State football and the start of high school basketball.

Q: What are Van Wert’s chances against Bellevue on Saturday? Is this a winnable game for the Cougars? Name withheld upon request

A: The Cougars will have their hands full with No. 1 seed Bellevue but I do believe this team is capable of getting a win there. The Redmen don’t make mistakes, so it’ll take Van Wert’s best game of the year to win it.

Q: When will OHSAA announce where football regional final sites will be? Name withheld upon request

A: I’m under the impression that the higher seed will host regional championship games, but if it’s neutral sites are going to be used, the Ohio High School Athletic Association will have to make that announcement soon.

Q: After watching Saturday’s game against Nebraska, am I alone in thinking Ohio State is overrated? Name withheld upon request

A: I don’t know if I’d use the term overrated, but there are a couple of potential trouble spots, at least early on.

The defense lost a lot of talent to the NFL and really seemed to struggle against the run at times against the Cornhuskers. I’m hoping to see improvement each week.

I know it’s just one game, but run blocking by the offensive line is also a concern. The Buckeyes were in third-and-one on more than one occasion and couldn’t covert. That takes me back to two years ago, when Ohio State struggled to consistently run the ball.

Let’s see how the Buckeyes look against Penn State.

Q: Will high school basketball season start on time? I find it hard to believe that it will, given the increase in COVID-19 cases. Name withheld upon request

A: I know the Ohio High School Athletic Association has told schools to prepare for basketball season to start on time, but I think it’s all up in the air right now.

I won’t be shocked if there’s a delay but as I’ve said before, I think everyone will need to be very flexible this winter.

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.