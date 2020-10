Trick or Treat event street closings set

VW independent/submitted information

According to Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming’s office, the following are approved street closures for downtown Trick or Treat events being held Saturday, October 31, from 10 a.m.-noon:

Main Street, between Market and Walnut (no parking starting at 9 a.m. and street portion closed between 10 a.m.-noon)

Main Street, between Jefferson and Washington (no parking starting at 9 a.m.)

Main Street, between Washington and Market (closed from 10 a.m.-noon)

Central Avenue, between Jefferson and Washington (First United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat)

Washington Street will not be closed during the above times.