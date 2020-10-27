Mabel Miller

Mabel “Bert” Miller, 97, of Celina, passed away at 10:10 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Grand Lake Health System in St. Marys.

She was born July 26, 1923 in Van Wert County, the daughter of Joseph and Lydia (Gudeman) Oberlander, who both preceded her in death.

Bert is survived by her daughter, Linda (Steve) Harter of Van Wert; a brother, Jay (Connie) Oberlander of Port Charlotte, Florida; one grandson, Christopher (Stacy) Harter of Van Wert; and a great-granddaughter, Alexis Harter of Van Wert.

She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald Slusser, on May 4, 1975; her second husband, Richard Miller, on June 27, 1995; and two sisters, Helen Brinley and Virginia Staugler.

Bert was a 1940 graduate of Fort Recovery High School. She retired from Mercer Saving Bank in Celina after many years of service. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Celina and the Eastern Star Chapter 91 in Celina. For the past six years, Bert lived independently at Otterbein Senior Life Style Choices in St. Marys.

Bert had a deep love for her family and friends and will be missed by all.

Per her request, there will be no public visitation or service. Graveside services will be held for the family at Swamp College Cemetery in Celina.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Cisco Funeral Homes of Celina and St. Marys are honored to care for Bert and her family.

