Volleyball season ends for Lincolnview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

FORT RECOVERY — In a matchup of two top 10 volleyball teams, No. 6 Fort Recovery ended No. 9 Lincolnview’s season 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-16 in the Division IV district semifinals on Tuesday night.

The Lady Lancers (20-3) were the only non-MAC school at the loaded district.

“Fort Recovery was a powerful team,” Lincolnview head coach JaNahn Evans said. “With the weapons they had, we knew our defense had to be on point and ready. I felt we made too many errors with our serving and passing. You can’t make many errors playing a team like that.”

“I was proud of the girls for competing tonight,” Evans added. “We battled a tough team and never gave up.”

Kendall Bollenbacher and McKayla Blankemeyer had 14 and 10 kills for Lincolnview, and Madison Williams added six. Elaina O’Neill had a team leading 10 digs, followed by Williams (nine), and eight each by Bollenbacher and Zadria King. Bri Ebel finished with 33 assists.

The loss marked the end for four Lincolnview seniors – Ebel, Williams, O’Neill and Sami Sellers.

“We have four amazing seniors and will miss them on and off the court,” Evans said of the group. “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to coach them throughout their high school years and wish them all the best.”

Fort Recovery, the top seed in the district, will face No. 2 seed Marion Local in the district championship on Thursday. The Lady Flyers topped St. Henry in straight sets on Tuesday night.