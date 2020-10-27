VW musicians to perform patriotic concert

VW independent/submitted information

Area musicians will be performing in a community concert titled “Between the Notes: Remembering Our Heroes Through Music, Song & Spoken Word, which will be held in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 7.

The patriotic concert will include instrumental and vocal music that will pay tribute to this great nation and its veterans, active duty military, first responders, and even the heroes in people’s own personal lives.

The piano quartet of Marilyn Alessandrini, Annette Hoverman, Scott Turner, and David Van Tilburg will be performing an exciting two piano and eight hand Mack Wilberg arrangement of “The Stars and Stripes Forever”. Also, Ms. Alessandrini, Mr. Turner, and Mr. Van Tilburg will be performing organ and piano selections from composers Barber, Gottschalk, and Hayes.

Musical husband-and-wife team Paul and Annette Hoverman will join together to present the 9/11 inspired and very moving selection “A Hymn for the Lost and the Living” for trumpet and piano by contemporary composer Eric Ewazen.

Vocal selections from Adam Ries, Stacie Korte, Joel Trisel, and Sheila Chilcote-Collins will include the songs, “His Eye is On the Sparrow”, “The Star-Spangled Banner”, and several other well-known selections. Additionally, the ensemble “in Spiritu”, with Beth Conn, Melinda Farmer, Paula LaRue, Sandra Stemen, Kristina Welker, Ms. Korte, and Ms. Collins, will be presenting the popular hymn tune turned American folk song, “How Can I Keep from Singing”, with Annette Hoverman accompanying the group.

David Van Tilburg will be at the keys as Ms. Chilcote-Collins and Mr. Trisel’s accompanist, Ms. Hoverman will be accompanying Ms. Korte, and Mr. Turner will serve as Mr. Ries’ accompanist.

Another musical husband-and-wife duo, Anthony and Marilyn Alessandrini, will be offering up a fun and funky trombone piece from contemporary composer Jim Hopson. This number will be performed with Ms. Alessandrini joining her husband — not on the keys but on the cowbell!

“I am very excited to share this concert with our community and to be able to join with these talented area musicians,” said Ms. Chilcote-Collins. “It is also a chance for people to come out and enjoy live music once again in Van Wert.”

The First United Methodist Church is located at the corner of Jefferson Street and Central Avenue in downtown Van Wert and practices all state-mandated social distancing guidelines.