VWPD seeks 2 Marsh Foundation runaways

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Police Department is seeking assistance in locating two runaways from the Marsh Foundation.

Jordan Isham

Harmony Bender

On Monday, city police received a report from the Marsh Foundation stating that five juveniles had left the campus without permission. To date, three of the juveniles have returned, but two are still listed as runaways.

The two juveniles still at large include:

Jordan Isham, 17, a male from Miami County who is described as 5-foot-10, weight 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Harmony Bender, 16, a female from Paulding County, who is listed as 5 feet tall, weight 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their location can call the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462.