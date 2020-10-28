Union Bank opens new office in Paulding

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

PAULDING — Paulding officials welcomed The Union Bank Company’s new village branch on Tuesday with a ribboncutting ceremony at the bank’s temporary offices on the village square.

Stacy Cox, executive vice president and CFO of the Allen County-based bank, expressed her pleasure at having a branch in the Paulding County seat.

The Union Bank Company officials cut the ribbon Tuesday on the bank’s newest location on the square in Paulding. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

“We’re excited to be a part of the Paulding community,” Cox said, calling the partnership between the bank and community “a natural fit”.

She also added that the bank has received a warm welcome from Paulding officials and community members since they began working to open a branch office some months ago.

Cox noted that the current office is a temporary one, with the bank looking to make a final decision soon the location of the bank’s permanent branch office in Paulding.

Paulding Mayor Greg White said he was also pleased with having the Putnam County-based bank in the community.

“We appreciate your coming and we look forward to working with you,” the mayor noted.

Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey also spoke, noting that he helped the banking company with its wishes to get a branch opened quickly by using the business innovation center to set up an office.

“We are so grateful for all of your work,” Cox said. “Tim listened to our needs and he helped us along every step of the way.”

The Union Bank Company, based in Columbus Grove, has 17 offices across northwest and central Ohio, including Delphos, Kalida, Leipsic, Bowling Green, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Lewis Center, three Lima offices, two Marion offices, Ottawa, Pemberville, and Westerville.

Cox said an announcement will be forthcoming soon on the bank’s permanent Paulding location.