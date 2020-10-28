VWPD finds 2 Marsh Foundation runaways

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Police Department announced Wednesday that two Marsh Foundation runaways have been located in Van Wert

Harmony Bender

Jordan Isham

The VWPD had sought assistance in locating the runaways, who were among give juveniles who had run away from the Marsh.

On Monday, city police received a report from the Marsh Foundation stating that five juveniles had left the campus without permission. To date, three of the juveniles have returned, but two are still listed as runaways.

The two juveniles found Wednesday include:

Jordan Isham, 17, a male from Miami County, and Harmony Bender, 16, a female from Paulding County.