A final letter on library levy

To the Editor:

Voters, don’t you realize this library vote is not an add-on tax? It’s a renewal tax. It won’t cost a penny more than last year and will help to keep Brumback Library a top-notch point of reference for thousands of us in the area.

Times are unusual, don’t let yourselves overlook the levy (not an add-on). Please, let’s keep our county library status the same. After all, it is the first county public library in all of the U.S.A.

Take note and do vote. Don’t let our town down.

Thank you,

Sally M. Geething

Van Wert