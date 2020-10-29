County reports 64 more COVID-19 cases

VW independent/submitted information

On Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports an increase in 64 cases since October 22 for a total of 328 cases.

Due to the increase in the number of confirmed cases, the Health District is not releasing age ranges at this time.

The Van Wert County Health Department is also investigating COVID-19 outbreaks at Vancrest Health Care Center and P&R Medical Connection. An outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed cases linked to a facility.

For daily updates visit the dashboard on the www.coronavirus.ohio.gov site and click on or select Van Wert County.