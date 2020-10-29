Pigskin Pick’Em: playoffs & others

In a normal year, this weekend would mark the end of the 2020 Ohio high school football regular season but as we all know, 2020 is anything but normal.

Instead, it’s Week. No. 4 of the postseason and the playoff field continues to dwindle, while a number of area schools have opted to continue playing regular season games.

This week’s schedule features some intriguing playoff games in various regions, plus some hastily assembled regular season matchups.

Last week, I was 15-2, which takes my overall record to 133-34. Barring any last minute cancellations, 18 games are on tap this weekend.

Playoff games

Crestview (6-2) at Lima Central Catholic (6-1)

Apparently I’ve been correct with every Crestview game pick this season, and while I’m not thrilled about the idea of picking against the Knights, I think I’m going to have to go with the Thunderbirds and hope that I’m wrong.

Yes, I know Crestview has been playing good football and I realize Lima Central Catholic isn’t at full strength, but the Thunderbirds appear to be a plug-and-play type of team.

Here’s hoping I’m wrong this week.

The pick: Lima Central Catholic

Van Wert (7-1) at Bellevue (8-0)

I’ve agonized over this Division IV regional semifinal game, because I truly think it can go either way.

I covered Bellevue for many years so I’d like to think I know something about their program and how they do things, which is top notch all around.

I do think Van Wert will be able to move the ball, but the key will be getting Bellevue’s offense off the field. The Redmen don’t necessarily do anything fancy, but they do execute very well. It’s a quarterback-run heavy offense and they’re content to grind out long, time-consuming drives.

Knowing full well this won’t be a popular pick, I’m giving a slight edge to Bellevue – call it home field advantage.

The pick: Bellevue

Riverside (7-1) at Marion Local (8-0)

I’m not going to beat around the bush here – Marion Local should win this Division VII Region 28 semifinal game by a substantial margin.

The pick: Marion Local

Columbus Grove (8-0) at Archbold (8-0)

It’s a shame these two Division VI Region 22 teams have to meet before the regional final.

Both teams have had some close calls this season and while I’d like to go with the Bulldogs, I think I have to give a slight nod to Archbold.

I won’t be shocked if Columbus Grove wins, but I think the Blue Streaks will be a bit too much at home.

The pick: Archbold

Fairview (8-0) at Col. Crawford (8-0)

Another matchup of undefeated teams in Region 22. Col. Crawford is the No. 2 seed and Fairview is No. 3.

Call it a hunch, but I think the Apaches will leave Crawford County with a win, which should set up a great regional championship game against Columbus Grove or Archbold.

The pick: Fairview

West Jefferson (7-1) at Coldwater (8-0)

No disrespect to the Rough Riders, but I’d be shocked if Coldwater lost this game.

If all goes as it should, we should see the Cavaliers and Mechanicsburg in next week’s Region 24 championship game.

The pick: Coldwater

Ottawa-Glandorf (7-1) at Otsego (8-0)

After some close calls during the regular season, the Titans have won their two playoff games by a combined score of 83-0.

However, I can’t help but think this will be a fairly close game and I’ll say O-G somehow finds a way to win.

The pick: Ottawa-Glandorf

Regular season games

Bryan (5-4) at Celina (3-5): Bryan

Bluffton (4-3) at Cory-Rawson (0-8): Bluffton

Carey (7-2) at Tinora (6-1): Carey

Defiance (1-8) at Napoleon (4-4): Napoleon

Edgerton (4-3) at Wayne Trace (5-4): Edgerton

Edon (6-3) at Paulding (2-7): Edon

Hicksville (4-5) at Antwerp (2-7): Hicksville

Liberty Center (6-3) at Allen East (5-3): Liberty Center

Pandora-Gilboa (4-4) at Ayersville (3-5): Pandora-Gilboa

River Valley (6-3) at Kenton (4-4): River Valley

Shawnee (4-4) at Minster (3-6): Shawnee