YMCA volleyball champs!

The Van Wert YMCA recently concluded its youth volleyball league and it was a huge success. The teams got better from start to finish and Net Force won the championship in a close 15-13 game. The YMCA would like to congratulate the other teams for coming out and making the season the best one yet and the YMCA thanks the coaches that volunteered their time to help teach the kids the fundamentals of volleyball and sportsmanship. The Van Wert YMCA will continue with the winter programs as registration is underway for basketball. To register for basketball or for more information on any other programs call 419.238.0443 or contact Corey Clifton, YMCA Program Director at Corey@vwymca.org. Photo submitted