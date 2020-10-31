Cougars knock off No. 1 seed Bellevue

Van Wert independent sports

BELLEVUE — No. 5 seed Van Wert turned a 21-0 halftime lead into a 41-22 Division IV Region 14 semifinal win over top-seeded and state ranked Bellevue (No. 4) on Saturday.

Owen Treece ran for 162 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries and completed 25-of-35 passes for 273 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

As a team, the Cougars rolled up 550 yards of total offense.

Van Wert will now face Shelby for the regional championship on Saturday. The game will likely be played at Skiles Field in Shelby.

Check back later for a full game story.