Central donates to United Way…

Central Insurance recently held its 2020 campaign for the United Way of Van Wert County. Employees pledged $85,032.28, which the company matched for a total contribution of $170,064.56. Shown is United Way of Van Wert County Director Vicki Smith (center), flanked by Central campaign coordinators Zach Army and Pam Leis. Thanks to companies like Central and their employees, the United Way is able to support the funded agencies who help those who need it most. United Way photo