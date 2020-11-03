Election Results at a Glance

This is how the unofficial balloting went in Van Wert County on contested races and tax issues:

President

Biden/Harris 3,026 (20.49%)

Hawkins/Walker 42 (0.28%)

Jorgenson/Cohen 195 (1.32%

Trump/Pence 11,479 (77.67%

U.S. Representative/5th District

Bob Latta 11,753 (81.95%)

Nick Rubando 2,588 (18.05%)

Justice of Ohio Supreme Court (1-1-2021 term)

Sharon Kennedy 9,240 (72.34%)

John P. O’Donnell 3,533 (27.66%)

Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (1-2-2021 term)

Jennifer Brunner 5,081 (40.79%

Judi French 7,376 (59.21%)

Proposed Charter Commission/City of Van Wert

Yes 2,058 (48.13%)

No 2,218 (51.87%)

Charter Commission members/City of Van Wert

Bob Laing 1,495

Nate Hoverman 1,717

James Moreland 1,284

Scott Mull 1,094

Jim Sowers 1,442

Eric Hurless 1,653

Pat Crummey 1,439

Nathan Carnahan 1,079

Willie Eddins 1,437

Kathy Teman 1,139

Linda J. Hartman 1,544

Paul Hoverman 1,923

Randy Agler 1,710

Hugh Saunier 1,228

Dave Mosier 1,559

Jordan Dettrow 1,122

Convoy Village 2.7-mill, five-year expenses renewal levy

For the tax levy 340 (72.65%)

Against the tax levy 128 (27.35%)

Scott Village renewal tax levy

For the tax levy 35 (60.34%)

Against the tax levy 23 (39.66%)

Village of Wren 2.5-mill tax levy renewal

For the tax levy 59 (72.84%)

Against the tax levy 22 (27.16%)

Village of Wren 3.5-mill renewal tax levy

For the tax levy 56 (69.14%)

Against the tax levy 25 (30.86%)

Jennings Township 1.7-mill EMS renewal tax levy

For the tax levy 241 (76.51%)

Against the tax levy 74 (23.49%)

Liberty Township (excluding Ohio City) 1.7-mill renewal fire levy

For the tax levy 409 (83.64%)

Against the tax levy 80 (16.36%)

Ridge East Fire District 2.2-mill renewal fire/EMS tax levy

For the tax levy 221 (82.72%)

Against the tax levy 46 (17.23%)

Ridge West Fire District 2.2-mill renewal fire & EMS tax levy

For the tax levy 385 (82.62%)

Against the tax levy 81 (17.38%)

Tully Township 0.7-mill renewal expenses tax levy

For the tax levy 731 (71.53%)

Against the tax levy 291 (28.47%)

Spencerville Local School District renewal tax levy

For the tax levy 158 (60.08%)

Against the tax levy 105 (39.92%)

Vantage Career Center renewal tax levy

For the tax levy 10,390 (74.34%)

Against the tax levy 3,586 (25.66%)

Brumback Library 0.5-mill renewal tax levy

For the tax levy 9,500 (77.37%)

Against the tax levy 2,779 (22.63%)

Sunday Liquor Sales local option-Van Wert City Precinct 2A

Yes 154 (72.30%)

No 59 (27.39%)

Sunday Sale of Liquor local option-Van Wert City Precinct 3C

For the tax levy 288 (62.07%)

Against the tax levy 176 (37.93%)