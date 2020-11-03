OSBA honors Auld for Crestview service

VW independent/submitted information

Crestview Local Board of Education member John Auld will receive the Ohio School Boards Association’s Veteran Board Member Award at the association’s 65th annual Capital Conference and Trade Show on Sunday, November 8.

John Auld

The event is being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Veteran Board Member Award is given to school board members in recognition of 25 years of service and leadership to Crestview.

Of the nearly 3,500 board members in the state of Ohio, only 33 will receive the honor in 2020. Mr. Auld’s dedication to the students and staff speak to his longevity as a board member.

