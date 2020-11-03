Pilot Fisher receives local DARE award

VW independent/submitted information

This year, millions of school children around the world will benefit from DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education), the highly acclaimed program that gives kids the skills they need to avoid involvement in drugs, gangs, and violence.

DARE was founded in 1983 and has proven so successful that it has been implemented in thousands of schools throughout the United States and many other countries.

Fred Fisher (second from right) receives a certificate from County DARE Officer Deputy John Gabriel (right) for his work in donating airplane rides to fifth-grade essay winners the last 25 years. photo provided

DARE is a police officer-led series of classroom lessons that teaches children from kindergarten through 12th grade how to resist peer pressure and live productive drug and violence-free lives.

In 1995, Fisher got with then-DARE officers Keith Allen and Greg Blackmore to offer plane rides to the essay winners who wrote about what they learned during the year from the DARE program.

The flights were done from Van Wert County Regional Airport using the airport’s 172 Cessna Skyhawk.