State semifinal pairings set by OHSAA

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — If Van Wert is able to defeat Shelby for the Division IV Region 14 championship on Saturday, the Cougars will face the top-ranked or the No. 3 team in the state semifinals.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football state semifinal brackets for next week’s state semifinals in Divisions II through VII on Tuesday, and the Region 14 champion will face the champion of Region 16, Associated Press No. 1 Clarksville Clinton-Massie or No. 3 Cincinnati Wyoming at a site to be announced on Sunday.

Regional seeds, records or rankings do not factor into the state semifinal bracket pairings. The brackets are not predetermined because they are based primarily on geography of the competing schools to keep travel time to a minimum.

The Division I state semifinals are this Friday (see pairings below) and the Division I state championship will be next Friday, Nov. 13, at Fortress Obetz in Southeast Columbus.

Statewide Brackets can be found at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2020/2020-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage

Division II State Semifinals – Friday, November 13

Home team listed first. Sites announced Sunday, November 8

Region 6 vs. Region 5

Region 7 vs. Region 8

State Championship Game: Nov. 20 or 21 at Fortress Obetz

Division II Reginal Finals – Friday, November 6. Pairings shown with regional seed. Home team listed first.

Region 5: 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban vs. 3 Hudson

Region 6: 1 Avon vs. 3 Avon Lake

Region 7: 1 Massillon Perry vs. 2 Massillon Washington

Region 8: 1 Cincinnati Winton Woods vs. 2. Cincinnati La Salle

Division III State Semifinals – Friday, November 13

Home team listed first. Sites announced Sunday, November 8

Region 11 vs. Region 12

Region 10 vs. Region 9

State Championship Game: November 20 or November 21 at Fortress Obetz

Division III Regional Finals – Friday, November 6. Pairings shown with regional seed. Home team listed first.

Region 9: 1 Chardon vs. 3. Canfield

Region 10: 1 Tiffin Columbian vs. 6. Parma Heights Holy Name

Region 11: 1 Columbus St. Francis DeSales vs. 2. Columbus Bishop Hartley

Region 12: 4 Hamilton Ross vs. 6. Kettering Archbishop Alter

Division IV State Semifinals – Saturday, November 14

Home team listed first. Sites announced Sunday, November 8

Region 13 vs. Region 15

Region 14 vs. Region 16

State Championship Game: November 21 or 22 at Fortress Obetz

Division IV Regional Finals – Saturday, November 7. Pairings shown with regional seed. Home team listed first unless otherwise noted.

Region 13: 6. Youngstown Ursuline vs. 12 Mentor Lake Catholic

Region 14: 2 Shelby vs. 5 Van Wert

Region 15: 1 St. Clairsville vs. 3. Carroll Bloom-Carroll

Region 16: 1 Clarksville Clinton-Massie vs. 3. Cincinnati Wyoming

Division V State Semifinals – Saturday, November 14

Division V Pairings and sites announced Sunday, November 8

State Championship Game: November 21 or 22 at Fortress Obetz

Division V Regional Finals – Saturday, November 7. Pairings shown with regional seed. Home team listed first unless otherwise noted.

Region 17: 1 Kirtland vs. 2 Canfield South Range at Mentor High School

Region 18: 2 Tontogany Otsego vs. 5 Pemberville Eastwood

Region 19: 1 Ironton vs. 2 West Lafayette Ridgewood

Region 20: 1 St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. 7. Springfield Shawnee

Division VI State Semifinals – Saturday, November 14

Home team listed first. Sites announced Sunday, November 8

Region 23 vs. Region 21

Region 24 vs. Region 22

State Championship Game: November 21 or 22 at Fortress Obetz

Division VI Regional Finals – Saturday, November 7. Pairings shown with regional seed. Home team listed first.

Region 21: 1 New Middletown Springfield 3 Creston Norwayne

Region 22: 3 Sherwood Fairview vs. 4 Columbus Grove at Defiance High School

Region 23: 1 Beverly Fort Frye vs. 3 Proctorville Fairland

Region 24: 1 Coldwater vs. 2 Mechanicsburg

Division VII State Semifinals – Friday, November 13

Home team listed first. Sites announced Sunday, November 8

Region 25 vs. Region 27

Region 26 vs. Region 28

State Championship Game: November 20 or 21 at Fortress Obetz

Division VII Regional Finals – Friday, November 6. Pairings shown with regional seed. Home team listed first.

Region 25: 1 Warren John F. Kennedy vs. 2 Lucas

Region 26: 1 Lima Central Catholic vs. 6 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon

Region 27: 5 Newark Catholic vs. 7 Shadyside

Region 28: 1 Maria Stein Marion Local vs. 3 New Bremen

2020 OHSAA Football State Championships Schedule

All Games at Fortress Obetz

Friday, November 13 – Division I state championship, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 20 – Division II, III or VII state championship, 2 p.m.

Friday, November 20 – Division II, III or VII state championship, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 21 – Division II, III, IV, V, VI or VII state championship, 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 21 – Division II, III, IV, V, VI or VII state championship, 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 22 – Division IV, V or VI state championship, Noon

Sunday, November 22 – Division IV, V or VI state championship, 5 p.m.

DIVISION I STATE SEMIFINAL PAIRINGS

Both games at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6

Mentor (home) vs. Pickerington Central (visitor) at New Philadelphia Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium

Cincinnati St. Xavier (home) vs. Springfield (visitor) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division I State Championship Game – Friday, November 13 at Fortress Obetz, 7 p.m.