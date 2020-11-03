VWHS Theatre Dept. to stream musical

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert High School Theatre Department announces that its production of Disney’s Tarzan®, The Stage Musical will be available for streaming December 9-13 at various times.

Streaming allows the theatre department to share the musical with family and friends near and far, especially as there will not be a live audience for this year’s production. Ticketing and streaming services are provided by ShowTix4U.

Three ticket options are available including; Single Viewer, Scarlet Package, and Gray Package. Ticketing specifics and pricing can be found on the theatre website (https://VWHSTheatre.weebly.com).

“As we look to continue our financial security for future productions, we are asking for each viewer to purchase a code, and, in situations for additional family members, the package deal,” said Director Melissa Broomfield.

Tickets go on sale starting Monday, November 9, and can be purchased up to the chosen date of streaming. A link is found on the above website.

Musical production sponsors for 2020 are Eastside Auto Repair and Sales, Tisha Fast State Farm Insurance Agency, Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert, Unverferth Dentistry, Eaton Corporation, and Van Wert Manor.