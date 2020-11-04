VW Health hosting virtual veterans event

VW independent/submitted information

Van Health is taking time to celebrate local veterans and reflect the community’s commitment to recognizing the men and women who have fought for America’s freedoms and liberties.

On Wednesday, November 11, Van Wert Health will host a special event to honor those who have served, or are currently serving, in the military. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be a “drive thru” event from 4-6 p.m., at Van Wert Health North, 214 Towne Center Blvd. in Van Wert.

“The women and men who serve in our nation’s armed forces make tremendous sacrifices to ensure our nation’s freedom,” said Van Wert Health President and CEO Jim Pope. “Although our event looks different than it has in past years, I am proud that we can still honor veterans from our community and to personally thank our service members, both past and present.”

Guests will receive a special gift bag with a t-shirt, gift cards to local restaurants, and a veteran’s pin, among other items.

When veterans enter the drive of Van Wert Health North, there will be a staff member and signage to direct them where to go. All veterans will be able to stay in their vehicles for this drive-thru event.