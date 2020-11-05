Elizabeth Ruth Miller

Elizabeth Ruth “Betty” Miller, 87, of Rockford, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Colonial Nursing Home in Rockford.

Elizabeth Ruth ‘Betty’ Miller

She was born April 3, 1933, in Van Wert, the daughter of Francis W. Bayles and

Elizabeth Lucille (Stover) Bayles, who both preceded her in death. Elizabeth was united in marriage on January 8, 1950, in Van Wert, with Jimmy Lee Miller, who also preceded her in death on September 24, 2006.

She was a member of Praise Point Church of Willshire, where she served on the funeral committee and ladies activities. She also attended Bell Church in Rockford. She was a member of the Willshire Sportsman Club. Elizabeth served many years running the ball field concession stand.

Elizabeth was a sewing machine operator for Tu-Way Products who retired in April 1995 after 41 years of service.

She was an avid seamstress and loved embroidery work. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed her dog, cooking, fishing, collecting family pictures, and watching basketball and Cincinnati Reds baseball.

Elizabeth is survived by a daughter, Carol (Bob) Blackwell of Candler, North Carolina; two granddaughters, Lisa (Brian) Russell of Zirconia, North Carolina, and Sheri (Doug) Robertson of Swannanoa, North Carolina; four great-grandchildren, Bradley Russell, Darren Russell, Jordan Robertson, and Liam Robertson; two sisters, Patricia Wisener of Van Wert and Sandra (George) Anderson of Willshire; a brother, Gary (Bernice) Bayles of Rockford; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Justin Bennett of Willshire.

She was proceeded in death by a brother, Jack Bayles, and a sister, Nada Hoersten.

Graveside services for family and friends will be held at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday, November 6, in Willshire Cemetery, with celebrant Dave McIntire officiating.

A limited public viewing will be held from 1-2 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana.

Betty’s family appreciates people’s understanding of the current situation; the family will not be available for interaction due to concerns over public health.

Preferred memorials: Carey, Benny, & Bill Scholarship Fund, c/o Leota Braun Charitable Foundation in Rockford.