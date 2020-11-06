Eaton Bag Raffle to be virtual this year

VW independent/submitted information

While kicking off campaign week at Eaton, the United Way of Van Wert County is teaming up once again for the 11th annual Eaton Bag Raffle (also known as Eaton Bag Bingo).

As with everything else this year, things are going to look a little different. This event will be completely virtual, so winners won’t need to be present to win. During the week of November 16-20 the local United Way will be doing virtual drawings via its Facebook page. Tickets for this event are being sold for $20 each.

Each ticket will have a specific number. There will be four numbers drawn per day, a total of 20 drawings throughout the week. Those whose number is drawn will win a bag filled with goodies. Most of the bags will have a theme and are valued at approximately $150.

Only 200 tickets are being sold. Call 419.238.6689 to purchase a ticket before they are gone. Be sure to check the United Way’s Facebook page for updates and pictures of the actual bags that will be up for grabs.