Larry L. Tribolet

Larry L. Tribolet, 80, of Middle Point, went to be with the Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was surrounded in love by his wife and three of his four children, who witnessed the miracle as Larry opened his eyes and looked up to his new heavenly home.

He was born September 5, 1940, in Van Wert, the son of Lawrence A. and Ruth (DuVall) Tribolet, who both preceded him in death.

Born and raised in the Middle Point area, Larry graduated from Hoaglin Jackson High School in 1958. At a very young age, he found his passion for farming. He became a tenant farmer his senior year of high school and farmed in partnership with his Dad, a blend of love and work. He continued to farm with his sons throughout the years, and the family farm continues on through his youngest son Troy.

He asked the former Shelbyan Noggle to marry him on their second date when she had just turned 16. They married right out of high school on November 14, 1959, and would have celebrated their 61st anniversary this year. As young parents, they raised four children who he loved dearly and prayed passionately for daily. Apart from farming, he thoroughly enjoyed quality time with his family, to the extent of sacrificing his precious naps.

Larry taught the Junior High Sunday school class for two years and also the Inquirers Sunday school class of all ages at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert for 27 years. He held once-a-month services for 22 years at Vancrest Assisted Living in Van Wert.

His great loves included shopping with the love of his life and eating out (potato chips were his favorite food), woodworking, tackling any odd jobs, tinkering in the barn, mowing, truck drives, and napping. He had a huge heart and never knew a stranger anywhere he went.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Shelbyan; four children, Bruce Tribolet of Van Wert, Troy (Heather) Tribolet of Middle Point, Amy Tribolet of Middle Point, and Lara (Matthew) Schrodi of Fort Wayne, Indiana; four grandchildren: Lauren (Erik) LaRoe, Morgan Schrodi, Logan Schrodi, and Taylor (Brendon) Towle; one precious great-grandchild, Evan LaRoe; and a sister Jeanne (Dave) Smith of Lima.

Larry was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law: Tammy Tribolet.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 9, at Trinity Friends Church. Dr. Roger Peugh will officiate, with Troy Tribolet as a special speaker. There will be a private dinner following the service for family only.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, November 8, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Monday at the church.

Masks will be required at both the church and funeral home.