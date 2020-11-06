NPAC stakeholders break ground on new Annex addition

An artist’s rendering shows the Niswonger Performing Arts Center with the Annex project in the foreground. Muhlenkamp Building Corporation graphic

VW independent/submitted information

Although live events are currently on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation Board of Directors, contributors, dignitaries, and staff took a step forward for the future of local performing arts Friday morning, breaking ground on the long anticipated Niswonger Performing Arts Center Annex project.

“Today, we are gathered during uncertain times in the performing arts, but we are certain that, because of vision, resilience, and sustainability, we will revive live entertainment at The Niswonger and other venues across the city,” said VWAPAF Executive Director Tafi Stober.

An Ohio Facilities Construction Commission Grant spearheaded by Ohio Senator Rob McColley and supported by state Representative Craig Riedel in the amount of $200,000 made funding for the facility enhancement possible. Naming rights contributor Central Insurance Companies matched the state funding with a $200,000 donation, while other significant contributions include a $100,000 bequest from Leigh Eisenhauer and personal contributions from Ken and Marilyn Merkle and many other valued supporters.

This project, which began in 2018, was fully funded through grants and contributions in 2019. Although the pandemic added delays to the process, construction will soon begin for a completion by July 2021.

“At this time, when the curtains are closed, it’s the perfect time for us to prepare for the future, in anticipation of entertaining days to come,” said VWAPAF Board Chairman Gary Taylor. “Although planning for the future is difficult right now, what we do know is that we will have an enhanced facility for our artists, audience, and staff to return to.”

The Annex project, to be named the Central Insurance Companies-Niswonger Annex, will be constructed by Muhlenkamp Building Corporation of Celina, in collaboration with Design Collaborative of Fort Wayne, Indiana. The addition will ease the flow of traffic on show days, providing more room for performers to move quickly and efficiently. Spaces include star dressing rooms, a multipurpose prep space for make-up and costume set-up, laundry facilities, and storage space.

Above is the floor plan for the Annex addition.

The layout allows performers to enter and exit the stage and make transitions during shows with privacy and ease. Designed to match the aesthetic and materials of the existing structure, the addition will include necessary accessibility components for both guests and performers.

Construction will begin soon on the performing arts center addition.

“Show days get claustrophobic for the artists and staff in our present space, which can impact the performance from stage,” said Stober. “The vision of the VWAPAF is to make Van Wert an entertainment destination by providing an experience that compels a return. It is the experience for our audience that has driven this project. By taking care of operations behind the scenes, we influence what is delivered on stage.”

Chuck Koch, current chairman of the Van Wert County Foundation Board of Trustees and former VWAPAF chairman, spoke about the beginnings of the performing arts center more than 15 years ago, as well as the enjoyment The Niswonger has given to the community over the last 12 years.

“We’ve all been in it, we’ve all enjoyed it, and now we’re going to take to a whole other level,” Koch said, adding that the Annex project came about because of problems that arose when the NPAC began hosting larger entertainment events, such as musicals and large holiday shows.

Koch also noted that the design of the Annex would allow for future additions as needed to the facility, and also stressed the County Foundation’s continued support of the Niswonger.

“On behalf of the Van Wert County Foundation, I can assure you that this facility is not going to go away,” he added. “We’ve stood behind it financially, and we will continue to do so until we can turn the lights back on and raise the curtain in this hall … there will be another day and we look forward to that, hopefully as soon as next fall.”

Also speaking were Representative Riedel and VWAPAF Board member Dr. Kevin Laing.

The VWAPAF Board also recognized the generosity of all contributors who supported the Annex project, including the following:

Naming Rights Contributors — Ken and Marilyn Merkle, Star Dressing Rooms; Jim and Mary Pope, Laundry Facility; Kent and Julie Bradford, Production Office; Bruce and Julie Kenney, Production Office; Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, Production Office; Tim Stoller, Multi-Purpose Room; First Federal of Van Wert, Multi-Purpose Room; Hallrick Inc.-Pizza Hut, Multipurpose Room.

Annex Contributors — First Financial Bank, Drew and Julie Anderson, Gene and Mary Ann Baughman, Bill and Theresa Bowersock, Tom and Julie Burenga, Gary and Melissa Clay, Mike and Joyce Cross, Jim and Ruth Ann Covey, Rose Ann Cox, Andy and Mary Czajkowski, Leigh Eisenhauer Bequest, Dewey and Bev Fuerst, John and Beth Gamble, Doug and Sandra Grooms, Bernie and Jan Haines, Mark and Linda Hartman, Paul and Annette Hoverman, Mark and Cindy Hurless, Mel and Arlene Hurless, Tom Jones and Connie Knittle, Mike and Kelly Keyser, Chuck and Karen Koch, Paula Larue, Alan Lautzenheiser, Eileen Manken, Linda Mechling, Gary and Faye Mohr, Bill and Suzanne Montgomery, John and Delores Myers, Roger and Kay Okuley, Carolyn Pau, Nancy Ripley, Hugh and Kandy Saunier, Harry and Myrna Shutt, Wauneta Smith, Charles and Kathy Steele, Gary Taylor, Carey and Deb Waltz, John and Jan White, Tom and Sharon Witten, JoAnne Wolford, Eva Yarger, and Mike and Carole Zedaker.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center, located on Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert, seats 1,200 and is the region’s premier destination for entertainment. It is the crown jewel venue operated by the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting Van Wert Live events. The VWAPAF is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation in accordance with their vision to create a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for the community.