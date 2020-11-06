Vantage completes United Way campaign

VW independent/submitted information

Vantage Career Center recently held its 2020-2021 United Way campaign. The Vantage staff donated more than $6,000 to help support the 34 local agencies currently receiving funding from the United Way.

Vantage is a devoted supporter of the United Way and actively participates in the annual campaign, fundraisers, and volunteerism. Even though the pandemic forced changes in the way the Day of Caring Food Drive and Bloodmobile were done, Vantage continued to show its unwavering support for the United Way.

Thanks to organizations like Vantage Career Center and its employees, the United Way is able to support the funded agencies who help those who need it most.

