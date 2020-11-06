VW County ODOT garage’s snowplows ready for winter

Three of the Van Wert County ODOT garage’s 13 trucks are lined up following Thursday morning’s annual snowplow inspection. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Although the weather this week has county residents thinking Indian summer, for the folks at the Van Wert County ODOT garage, the focus is definitely on winter.

Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 inspectors and officials visited the county ODOT garage Thursday to inspect the garage’s 13 snowplow trucks and related equipment to make sure everything is primed and ready for winter weather.

“This time of year, we’re looking at hydraulics, and pumps, and motors, and electrical, and especially some of the safety features on the trucks,” said ODOT District 1 Highway Administrator Rod Nuveman on Thursday morning.

Nuveman said there’s never a good time to just say “okay, we need to make sure we’re ready for winter,” noting that some of the trucks inspected on Thursday had to have snowplows installed, and then taken off again, to allow them to complete remaining highway “dirt jobs” — drainage and berm projects, for example — still pending from the summer maintenance schedule.

“It’s been a year since the plows were on, a year since the wetting systems were run,” Nuveman said, adding that making sure winter equipment is working correctly is a priority of the annual inspections.

The ODOT official gave the Van Wert County garage high marks for its winter preparedness.

“It looks really good,” he noted. “Van Wert County does an excellent job of maintaining their fleet, making sure that everything is fixed.”

Nuveman said winter preparedness is crucial for ODOT, since wintry weather has a way of arriving earlier than expected. That was again true this year in northeast Ohio, he added, where snowplows were out last week in Cuyahoga and Ashtabula counties because of snowfall in that area.

Nuveman said ODOT District 1’s eight counties (Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot) currently have their salt storage bins full, with a total of 47,601 tons of salt currently available, along with having 292,786 gallons of liquid deicers, mostly salt brine.

ODOT noted that northwest Ohio leads the state in the use of liquid deicers, adding that deicers are more effective at controlling icy conditions, versus salt only, or salt pretreated with brine, when temperatures are 20 degrees or higher.

Nuveman added that salt brine — the most-used liquid deicer in nearly all Ohio counties — is also cost-effective, costing an average of 7-8 cents a gallon, versus more expensive liquid deicers and rock salt, the cost of which has increased significantly the past few years.

While trying to predict what winter has in store for the area is problematic, at best, Nuveman said ODOT’s preseason forecast is calling for variable weather in November, December, and January, with colder and wetter temperatures coming late this winter. There may also be a couple of polar vortex events this winter, bringing colder temperatures into the area, although those that come earlier in the winter will likely not bring significant moisture with them.

Later in the winter, the area is expected to see colder temps and more snow, up to 3-4 inches over normal, Nuveman said of predictions.

In addition to making sure trucks and equipment are ready for winter, ODOT hopes motorists also make efforts to be patient with snowplows and stay back when they come up on them.

“When we do get out there, give us a little room,” Nuveman said, noting that, while snowplows typically travel at 25-35 mph — slower than many motorists prefer — it’s still better to hang back and avoid accidents.

He said that rear-end accidents are by far the usual type of accident, while also requesting that motorists make sure they signal when passing and also be aware of the plows on each truck. ODOT trucks have either side, front, or belly plows, or a combination of those.

Nuveman added that ODOT’s slogan “Don’t Crowd the Plow” is important for motorists to remember to help prevent accidents that could be tragic for both private vehicles and ODOT trucks.

Motorists who need to travel when roads are slippery or snow covered, can also access ODOT’s statewide road and weather information site: www.ohgo.com.