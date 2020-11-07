VW Cougars roll past Shelby 49-7

Van Wert independent sports

SHELBY — Behind five first half touchdown passes by Owen Treece, the Van Wert Cougars defeated Shelby 49-7 to win the Division IV Region 14 championship on Saturday.

One of the touchdown passes was a 96-yard bomb to Dru Johnson, who also returned an interception for a touchdown.

The Cougars will face No. 3 Cincinnati Wyoming in the state semifinals at a site to be announced Sunday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Check back later for a full game story and photos.