Janet A. Hiegel

Janet A. Hiegel, 87, of Van Wert, went to be with the Lord at 4:19 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born October 17, 1933 in Oakwood, the daughter of Ray and Ara (Hitchcock) Rickner, who both preceded her in death. On April 8, 1956, she married Charles E. Hiegel, who also preceded her in death. Together, they shared 42 years of marriage.

Janet was a graduate of Oakwood High School and Lima Memorial School of Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse for 40 years. She served in the emergency room, surgery, was the first director of nursing at Van Wert Manor, and retired as director of infection control at Van Wert County Hospital.

Janet was a member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, the United Methodist Women’s Mission Team, Registered Nurses Association, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Surviving are a daughter, Amy (Kevin) Wermer of Medina; a son, Mark (Michele) Hiegel of Van Wert; six grandchildren, C.J. (Ashley Parrish) Hiegel, Courtney (Craig) Feasby, Shannon (Matt) Kies, Lauryn (Dennis) Berry, Cory (Miranda) Compton, and Leevi (Lauren) Barrientos; 15 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Raymond Rickner of Van Wert.

In addition to her parents and husband, Janet was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Schaffner; and two sisters, Alice Robnolte and Carolyn Shalter.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday, November 10, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Memorial contributions in Janet`s memory may be directed to the Van Wert Manor Activities Fund.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

