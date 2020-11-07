Pastor, wife mark 25 years at local church

VW independent/submitted information

According to recent studies, the average amount of years that a senior pastor stays in a church is 3-4 years. November 1 marked the 25th anniversary that Pastor Jim Burns and his wife, Coletta, have been with Liberty Baptist Church (LBC) in Van Wert.

Senior Pastor Jim Burns and his wife, Coletta, celebrate 25 years at Liberty Baptist Church. photo provided

To be with a church for 25 years is almost unheard of in today’s day and age! The community and church truly have a lot to celebrate and be thankful for, both the faithfulness and perseverance of this couple.

All are welcome and invited to join them this Sunday, November 8, for Celebration Sunday in honor of the Burnses’ 25th anniversary with Liberty Baptist Church. Church members have been doing their best to organize a special day together of celebratory activities and tributes.

A schedule for the day is as follows:

10 a.m. — Coffee, tea, and light breakfast at LBC

10:45 a.m. — Special service at LBC

12:30 p.m. — Catered lunch at The Barn in Convoy

Afternoon — Fellowship, games, etc. at The Barn in Convoy

No Sunday school or Sunday night services

Liberty Baptist Church is located on 501 E. Third St. in Van Wert. For more information, call the church at 419.238.2273 or email lbcvanwert@gmail.com.