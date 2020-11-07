Richard Marcus Miller Sr.

Richard Marcus “Boots” Miller Sr., 79, of Van Wert, passed away at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in the Van Wert Health ER.

He was born April 11, 1941, in Coldwater, the son of Edward H. and Estella (Roth) Miller, who both preceded him in death. On October 19, 1968, he married the love of his life, the former Frieda Hurless, who also preceded him in death.

A 1961 graduate of Coldwater High School, Richard enlisted in the United States Army and retired from Federal-Mogul Corporation in Van Wert after many years. He also attended First Friends Church in Van Wert.

Richard enjoyed singing and dancing, country western and rock music, and crossword puzzles. He was an avid Buckeyes fan who loved vintage cars and attending car shows, a love he passed on to his daughter. But most of all, Richard cherished the time he got to spend with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter, Cathie (John) Malone of Middle Point; a son, Rick Miller of Archbold; two brothers, Gene (Karen) Miller of Sandusky and Robert (Gloria) Miller of Coldwater; and three grandchildren, Alexis Miller, Courtney Minyoung and Elijah Malone.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday, November 9, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Richard will be buried privately next to his wife in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Attendees are asked to observe social distancing, refrain from close physical contact, and wear facial coverings as required by state mandate.

Richard made the generous chose to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard`s memory may be sent to Challenged Higher Drop-In Center, 407 N Franklin St., Van Wert, OH 45891 or www.chpeercenter.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.