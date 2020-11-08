OHSAA releases state semifinal info

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the pairings and site selections Sunday for the upcoming football state semifinals in Divisions II through VII. In addition, the Division I state championship game is set for Friday, Nov. 13, when Pickerington Central will face Cincinnati St. Xavier at Fortress Obetz in southeast Columbus.

The Van Wert Cougars will play their Division IV state semifinal game against Cincinnati Wyoming at 7 p.m. Saturday Alexander Stadium in Piqua, while Columbus Grove and Coldwater will meet at Memorial Stadium in Sidney in the Division VI semifinals the same night. In addition, Lima Central Catholic and New Bremen will square off Friday night in the Division VII semifinals at Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field.

Tickets

The two competing schools in each game are provided with a specific number of tickets base on attendance limitations currently set by the Ohio Department of Health’s Sports Order due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which are at 15 percent of the permanent seating capacity, but no more than 1,500 spectators per game.

For the state championship games at Fortress Obetz, 1,500 spectators will be permitted, therefore both schools will receive 750 tickets. There will be no general admission public sale of tickets for the state semifinals or state championship games.

Division I State Championship Game

Friday, November 13 at Fortress Obetz, 7 p.m.

Pickerington Central vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier

Division II State Semifinals

Friday, November 13, 7 p.m. Home team listed first.

Avon vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban at Parma Byers Field

Massillon Washington vs. Cincinnati La Salle at Marysville High School Impact Stadium

Division III State Semifinals

Friday, November 13, 7 p.m. Home team listed first.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter at London High School Bowlus Field

Tiffin Columbian vs. Chardon at Brunswick High School Auto Mart Stadium

Division IV State Semifinals

Saturday, November 14, 7 p.m. Home team listed first.

Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Carroll Bloom-Carrol at New Philadelphia High School Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium

Van Wert vs. Cincinnati Wyoming at Piqua High School Alexander Stadium

Division V State Semifinals

Saturday, November 14, 7 p.m. Home team listed first.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. Ironton at London High School Bowlus Field

Kirtland vs. Tontogany Otsego at Parma Byers Field

Division VI State Semifinals

Saturday, November 14, 7 p.m. Home team listed first.

Beverly Fort Frye vs. New Middletown Springfield at Zanesville High School Sulsberger Memorial Stadium

Coldwater vs. Columbus Grove at Sidney High School Memorial Stadium

Division VII State Semifinals

Friday, November 13, 7 p.m. Home team listed first.

Warren John F. Kennedy vs. Newark Catholic at Massillon Washington Paul Brown Tiger Stadium

Lima Central Catholic vs. New Bremen Wapakoneta Harmon Field

2020 OHSAA Football State Championships Schedule

Friday, November 13 – Division I state championship, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 20 – Division II, III or VII state championship, 2 p.m.

Friday, November 20 – Division II, III or VII state championship, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 21 – Division II, III, IV, V, VI or VII state championship, 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 21 – Division II, III, IV, V, VI or VII state championship, 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 22 – Division IV, V or VI state championship, Noon

Sunday, November 22 – Division IV, V or VI state championship, 5 p.m.