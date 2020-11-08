Sherer leads Cougars

Hunter Sherer led the Van Wert Cougars to a top-10 finish and earned All-Ohio honors at the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Division II cross country championships at Fortress Obetz on Saturday. Sherer placed 16th (16:14) and Van Wert finished ninth in the team standings. Asanke Steyer placed 48th for the Cougars (16:54), followed by Gage Wannemacher (53rd, 16:57), Jacob Wasson (99th, 17:31) and Gage Springer (117th, 17:49). Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent