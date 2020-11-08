Steven Charles Hall

Steven Charles Hall, 62, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:12 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020.

He was born February 15, 1958, in Van Wert, the son of Lillian L. (Pate) Hall, who survives, and Charles William Hall, who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his three daughters, Bailey Kay (John) Hall-Mazur of St. Marys, Allie (Zechariah) Simerman of Kentucky, and Vanessa Gerig of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a sister, Kathy L. (John) White of Van Wert; one brother, Jeffrey L. Hall of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Vera and Bryson Mazur, Deosha Gerig, Delayna Gerig, Deondre Gerig, and a daughter expecting in May of 2021; six nieces and nephews, Amanda Hall, Chase Wallace, Troy White, Cory (Karin) White, Cody (Miranda) Ward and Caitlin Straman; many great-nieces and a great-nephew; and a longtime special friend, Deb Fogg.

Steve was a 1976 graduate of Van Wert High School. He owned and operated City Waste Paper and Young’s Trash Service. Steven enjoyed watching Atlanta Braves baseball, playing golf, coaching softball, and spending time with his family.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Randy Bevington officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert High School Athletics Department.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.