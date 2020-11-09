FBB, Chamber create Shop Local initiative

VW independent/submitted information

First Bank of Berne and the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce will present “Tis the Season to Shop Local.”

This holiday season, First Bank of Berne and the Van Wert Chamber encourage shoppers to support local businesses. Due to the challenges of the global pandemic, small businesses need area residents’ help more than ever. The winter campaign begins today, Monday, November 9, and will run until the end of the year on December 31.

A fun holiday contest and some festive giveaways will be announced soon and businesses can get their “Shop Local” door cling by visiting the Commerce office, 118 N. Washington St, in Van Wert. Contact the Chamber at 419.238.4390 for more information.