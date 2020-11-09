Irene Ellen Adams

Irene Ellen Adams, 95, of Convoy, passed away at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born December 14, 1924, in Van Wert, the daughter of Gilbert Paul and Leona Ellen (Wirts) Riley, who both preceded her in death. On December 21, 1943, Irene married the love of her life, Homer H. “Dick” Adams, who passed away February 4, 2002. Together, they shared many years of memories.

Irene was a 1942 graduate of Hoaglin-Jackson High School. She and Dick lived in Wetzel for 40 years before moving to Convoy. While living in Wetzel, she worked for the Jackson Township Election Board for over 40 years and owned and operated Adams’ Grocery for several years with Dick. She was a longtime member of Zion Christian Union Church and a member of Convoy United Methodist Church.

Irene was also a member of the Hoaglin Jackson Sunrise Club, the Black Swamp CB Club, the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, and enjoyed playing Bingo.

She is survived by her daughters, Rosanne (Richard) Font of Paulding, Cheryl (Frank Sr.) Bowen of Ohio City, and Tania (Rich) Kreischer of Convoy; a brother, Ralph Riley of Ohio City; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

A son, Richard Adams; one granddaughter, Abby Lane; and a brother, Paul Riley, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Jody Harr officiating. Burial will follow in Middle Creek Cemetery in Grover Hill.

The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral, from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Convoy United Methodist Church Youth Group.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.