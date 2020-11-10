Council OKs financial measures; revisits code violations

First Ward City Councilman Jeff Agler gestures as he talks about a city code enforcement issue in his neighborhood. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council approved a number of housekeeping financial measures, while also preparing a permanent budget ordinance during Monday evening’s meeting. One Council member also expressed his frustration at the lack of action on a zoning issue in his neighborhood.

Council approved five ordinances allowing for transfers within city funds, although one ordinance had to be taken off the consent agenda so that a correction could be made to the title before passage. Council members also voted to prepare the city appropriations legislation for 2021. The measure will be read three times before coming up for final passage at the December 28 meeting — the final meeting of 2020.

Salary ordinances for city safety and service employees for 2021 were also prepared.

First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler again talked about his wish to have one police officer’s position also work as a code enforcement officer for the city, and requested a committee of the whole meeting to discuss the possibility of doing that.

Agler received some support for the idea from Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis, who noted that his brother had served as a police officer for a community of similar size to Van Wert and that department had one officer doing code enforcement duties part-time.

However, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming and City Auditor Martha Balyeat were skeptical of doing so here, since the police department operates at minimum staffing levels, at best, making it difficult to spare an officer for part-time code enforcement.

Agler also expressed his frustration at the difficulty in dealing with chronic code violation cases, noting that a case in his neighborhood has been ongoing for six years, with no real solution forthcoming.

“It’s a very, very frustrating issue,” Agler added.

Health Service and Safety Committee Chair Bill Marshall also noted that a number of current code violation cases have been ongoing for months, largely because violators avoid accepting a court summons for the violations.

Fleming said a solution needs to be worked out for the summons avoidance problem, adding: “You just can’t ignore a summons.”

A committee of the whole meeting was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, November 23, to further discuss the code enforcement officer request.

Balyeat also gave a financial update during her report, noting that income tax revenues are down approximately 5 percent, a figure in line with projections, with spending more than $200,000 over what was received in revenues, also in line with projections.

During his report, Fleming requested approval for him to serve on the Issue 1 District 13 Public Works Committee, a panel that allocates Issue 1 funds when they become available. Council unanimously approved the request later in the meeting.

Fleming also reported on a request to have parking on just one side of the street in an area of Mobley and Cable streets to allow recycling trucks to more easily access the area.

Legislation was also prepared in connection with the pending annexation of property owned by Alliance Automation, and its request for I-2 (Industrial) zoning for the property when it is annexed. All annexed property initially is zoned R-1 (residential).

A meeting was also scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Monday, December 14, to further discuss the annexation and zoning requests.

Mayor Ken Markward updated Council on the Home Guard Temple building issue, noting that Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Stacy Adam received 13 bids on the project, with the low bid from a company in Louisville, Kentucky, coming in at $288,000 substantially below the estimated cost of $402,000. Demolition of the building needs to start on or after November 15 and be completed in a 60-day period.

The next regular meeting of Van Wet City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, November 23, in Council Chambers, on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.