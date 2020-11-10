Fair Board schedules 2020 annual meeting

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society will be hosting its annual meeting this Saturday, November 14. The meeting will be held in the Extension Meeting Room, beginning at 8 a.m., and is open to the public.

There is an amendment change to the constitution to be voted upon, with society members able to vote between 10 a.m. and noon on the proposed change. Members will need to bring either their 2020 membership ticket or some form of ID to vote.

The proposed amendment will change Article XVIII to add line F, which reads as follows:

“In the case that the 10 required signatures from members of the Society from the area for which the board position represents, cannot be obtained due to circumstances such as a pandemic or other like causes, then the required number of signatures is changed to 20 of the membership as a whole. The requirement to limit it to the area being represented is waived for that election cycle only.”