Random Thoughts: semifinals and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts includes some information about Cincinnati Wyoming, Van Wert’s band, OHSAA semifinal sites and sports talk.

Impressive

While preparing for Wednesday’s preview, I came across some of Cincinnati Wyoming’s numbers and they’re very impressive.

Going back five seasons, the Cowboys are 61-3, while the only losses coming in last year’s state championship game, plus regional championship losses to Clinton-Massie and Kettering Alter in 2017 and 2016.

In addition, Cincinnati Wyoming has won 47 straight regular season games.

Band

It’ll be nice to see Van Wert’s marching band perform at the state semifinals. It’ll be the first road performance of the season for the band.

Road trip

Oddly enough, Saturday’s trip to Piqua will be the shortest of Van Wert’s four road playoff games. Usually state semifinal games are the longest trips, but that’s not the case here.

The Cougars traveled something like 800 miles for three playoff games, which is probably more than any team left in the postseason.

Nice job

Let’s give credit where credit is due.

In this COVID-19 environment, the Ohio High School Athletic Association did a nice job of finding neutral sites to host this week’s state semifinal football games.

The sites being used are very good ones, perhaps a little better than I thought they’d be.

Of course, kudos to those sites for stepping up to host as well.

Big 10

What a topsy-turvy year in the Big 10.

Indiana is 3-0, Penn State is 0-3 and Michigan is 1-2? Who saw that coming?

Meanwhile, Nebraska just can’t seem to turn things around, which is a little surprising. I really thought we’d see much more in Scott Frost’s third season in Lincoln.

Sports talk

Van Wert head football coach Keith Recker, offensive coordinator Cole Harting and quarterback/linebacker/punt returner Owen Treece, along with Van Wert cross country coach Ryan Holliday and All-Ohioan Hunter Sherer will be among the guests on Wednesday night’s High School Huddle Live From Fricker’s Show on 99.7FM WKSD.

The show’s other guests will include Van Wert wrestling head Ben Collins and OHSAA Director of Communications Tim Stried.

The show airs from 7:05 until 8 p.m.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.