8 people arraigned Tuesday on grand jury indictments

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Eight people were arraigned on grand jury indictments on Tuesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Delphos residents Jody Finnen, 54, and Tralisa Lane, 28, each pleaded not guilty to one count of child endangerment, a felony of the third degree.

Both were released on unsecured personal surety bonds, with the condition they follow the orders of the Allen County Juvenile Court concerning the alleged victim in the case. A telephone pretrial conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, for Finnen and 10:45 a.m. December 2 for Lane.

Other arraignments held Tuesday include the following:

Drew Kenny, 27, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of possession of a Fentanyl compound, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 3 p.m. Monday, November 16.

Beth Ann Wright McCarthy, 51, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a Fentanyl compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 25.

Seth Jump, 19, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of theft, a felony of the fifth degree. A surety bond was set in the case and a telephone pretrial conference scheduled for 10 a.m. December 2.

Eliza Shaner, 20, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of obstructing justice, a felony of the fifth degree. A personal surety bond was set in the case and a telephone pretrial conference scheduled for 10:15 a.m. December 2.

Jessica Thompson, 34, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of possession of a Fentanyl compound, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a personal surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference was set for 9:45 a.m. December 2.

Devante Edwards, 27, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of theft, a felony of the fifth degree. A surety bond was set in the case and a telephone pretrial conference scheduled for 11 a.m. December 2.