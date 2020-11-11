Cougars will try to lasso the Cowboys

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

From Eggerss Stadium to LaGrange, Bellevue, Shelby and now Piqua, the Van Wert Cougar Express continues to roll along the playoff trail.

After Saturday’s 49-7 win over Shelby, the Region 14 champion Cougars (9-1) are preparing for the Division IV state semifinals against third-ranked Cincinnati Wyoming at Piqua’s 8,200 seat Alexander Stadium. The winner of Saturday’s game will face Mentor Lake Catholic or Bloom Carroll for the state title.

Van Wert will try to shut down the Cowboys on Saturday. Bob Barnes photos

“This is the most important game of the year for us because it is the only game we can control,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “We told our players on Monday that we have six days to prepare for this great opportunity and we must take advantage of each of those days so we can be ready come Saturday. “We will have to bring our best on Saturday to beat a very good Wyoming team.”

The tradition-rich Cowboys have won 61 of their last 64 games, with the only losses coming in last year’s state semifinals against Clyde, and regional championship games in 2016 and 2017. In addition, Wyoming also has enjoyed 47 consecutive regular season wins.

“Wyoming is a team that has a lot of experience being in this type of game. They were state champs in 2018 and went to the state semis in 2019, so this type of game won’t leave them in awe,” Recker said. “Coach Hancock and his staff have done a great job of coaching, as evident by having quite of few young guys and new guys step in from last year but still playing very good, disciplined football.”

“On offense they have a very good quarterback, running back and wide receiver combo,” he continued “Joop Mitchell (21 receptions, 473 yards, five touchdowns) is a player that does a great job of catching the ball in traffic and has the speed to run under a deep ball. CJ Hester (150 carries, 1060 yards, 16 touchdowns) is a very good running back with the ability to break off plays for long yardage and overall, they have very good athleticism both at their skill positions and on their offensive and defensive lines.”

Senior quarterback Brennan Pagan has completed 48-of-85 passes for 840 yards, 12 touchdowns and just one interception. In Wyoming’s regional championship win over No. 1 Clinton-Massie, Pagan threw just four passes but completed three for 99 yards and two touchdowns, with one going to Nathan Glisson for 88 yards, while Hester had touchdown runs of 85 and two yards.

Maddix Crutchfield is a key part of Van Wert’s offense.

Wyoming, a member of the Cincinnati Hills League, averages 25.4 points and 322.4 yards per game, including 229.1 yards rushing per contest. During the six-game regular season, the Cowboys allowed just 23 total points, and currently give up 147.4 total yards per game, including 69.7 rushing and 77.7 yards passing.

In three playoff games, Wyoming defeated St. Paris Graham 34-14, then slipped by Valley View 34-28 in double overtime, before shutting down Clinton Massie 28-9. The Falcons entered that game averaging 57.7 points per game, but managed just three field goals against the Cowboys.

Van Wert will bring an offense that averages 41.6 points and 442.1 yards per game. Owen Treece has completed 195-of-282 passes for 2,670 yards, 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and has rushed for 888 yards 18 touchdowns on 163 carries.

Dru Johnson leads a deep receiving corp with 48 receptions for 1,114 yards and 15 touchdowns, followed by Connor Pratt (42-675, three touchdowns), Nate Jackson (42-299, seven touchdowns), Maddix Crutchfield (27-291, four touchdowns) and Ian Cowan (23-269, two touchdowns).

Jackson has rushed for 467 and eight touchdowns on 66 carries.

Defensively, the Cougars allow 240 total yards and 18.6 points per game. Jackson leads the way with 70 tackles, followed by Treece (54), Cullen Dunn (51), Aidan Pratt (49), Turner Witten and Trey Laudick (48 each). Dunn, Pratt and Witten each have three sacks, while Pratt has a team high eight tackles for losses.

“Our players have a great feel for keeping things light and enjoyable when they should be, and being locked in and ready when its time to practice or head to the field for a game,” Recker said. “The season can be long and a grind, so it is good to see the guys enjoying themselves, joking with each other, but also being locked in when its time to begin our preparation for the game.”

Wyoming head coach Aaron Hancock did not return requests for comment.

Saturday’s Van Wert-Cincinnati Wyoming game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.