Prepping for the OHSAA playoffs

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Each week of the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs brings a level of uncertainty in the fact that opponents usually aren’t familiar with each other.

For example, Van Wert hadn’t played any of their first four playoff opponents from widespread Region 14 – Port Clinton, Keystone, Bellevue and Shelby, nor did they have any common opponents, leaving Cougar coaches and players to rely heavily on game video and very limited scouting information.

Keith Recker

Preparations for each of Van Wert’s playoff opponents, including Cincinnati Wyoming, began immediately after each victory, which has made the last few weeks a non-stop blur for head coach Keith Recker and his assistant coaches.

“Our coaches review the opponents of the team we play next to see what type of offense and defense they run,” Recker explained. We do this so we can choose films that will help us know how they align to similar formations. I will either call our next opponents coach or contact him through our film platform, Hudl, on the way home from the game and we will let each other know which games we want to exchange. Usually by Sunday morning we will have films exchanged and sent to our players and coaches.”

From there, Van Wert’s coaches begin watching video of their own game in order to be ready to review it with the players on Monday, then the coaches dig in to watch video of the next opponent.

“This includes inputting data that will provide us with our opponents tendencies and how they play different situations during a game,” Recker said. “We will spend the morning and afternoon reviewing the opponent game film, with each coach responsible to know how their position group will need to play for the week.”

“We meet as a whole coaching staff late Sunday afternoon to review the previous week, discuss goals and player awards, practice plans, and to get on the same page for what will be coming for the week. Our coaches then break into an offensive group and defensive group to begin the game planning process.”

Recker also said film study continues into Sunday night, and the information is shared with the players the next day.

“We review our previous game film with our players for about an hour, then we begin the process of introducing our next opponent and our game plan to our players,” Recker said.

From there, the team goes through it’s typical practice schedule each day, with a run through followed by a team breakfast each Saturday, and later, the boarding of busses to get to game site.