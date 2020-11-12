Ahls to speak at Liberty Baptist Church

Andrea and Tom Ahl

VW independent/submitted information

Lima area car dealer Tom Ahl and his wife, Andrea, will be the special guests at Liberty Baptist Church this coming Sunday, November 15, starting at 10:45 a.m.

After a brief Gideons International presentation, the Ahls will be testifying about the love of Christ and how God has given them strength to serve Christ through the years. Everyone is welcome to attend and a free-will love offering for Bibles will be received.

Liberty Baptist Church is located at 501 E. Third St. in Van Wert. For more information, call the local church’s office at 419.238.2273.