Camp Clay grant…

The YMCA and Camp Clay recently received a $25,500 grant from the MS Foundation. The YMCA requested the money to help with sustaining operations at Camp Clay during the COVID crisis, and to keep equipment and buildings maintained. “The YMCA is very blessed to have a long relationship with the MS Foundation,” said YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab. Monies from the grant will be used to refinish the splash pad, seal the cabin, purchase additional life vests, replace zip line and climbing wall safety equipment, and numerous other yearly maintenance items. Camp Clay is open throughout the summer and provides an inexpensive swimming opportunity, splash pad, climbing wall, paddleboats, and canoes. The YMCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way. Shown with Kocab (right) is Camp Clay Director Kevin Morrison. YMCA photo