Company has new location…

Ohio Rubber & Floors, a company that began manufacturing rubber sports flooring more than 20 years ago, cut the ribbon Thursday (above) on its new showroom and offices at 1366 E. Ervin Road. Although the company started with sports flooring, it now offers Pennell flooring and sells and installs not only rubber sports flooring, but hardwood and laminate flooring, vinyl flooring, and carpet at true wholesale prices. Company hours are from 8:30-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with appointments only on weekends. In the past, the company has done 95 percent of its business outside Van Wert, in Columbus, New York, Texas, and Florida, for example, but also offers local sales and installation as well. Ohio Rubber & Floors is currently offering free pads with carpet installation through the end of the year, along with coupons for 5 percent off wholesale prices and 10 percent off selected items. For more information, go to the company website at www.ohiorubberfloorsinc.com, email customerservice@ohiorubberfloors.com, or call 567.259.3898. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent