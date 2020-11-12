County: 6th COVID death, 177 new cases

VW independent/submitted information

On Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reported the sixth death of a county resident with COVID-19, as well as an increase of 177 confirmed cases since last Thursday, November 5, for a total of 569 cases.

Included are nine hospitalizations, with 163 cases currently active, while a total of 400 people have recovered from the virus. Due to the increase in the number of confirmed cases, the health department is not releasing age ranges at this time.

For daily updates visit the dashboard on the www.coronavirus.ohio.gov site and click on or select Van Wert County. When the county is selected, the dashboard shows the total number of cases, which includes probable cases. To see the total confirmed cases, select “confirmed cases”.