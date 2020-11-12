Pickskin Pick’Em, state semis, D-I finals

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Despite challenges brought on by COVID-19, it’s state championship weekend for two Division I schools and state semifinal weekend for schools in Divisions II through VII.

All state semifinal games will be played at various neutral sites around the state, and all state title games will be played at Fortress Obetz in Columbus.

Last week, I went 4-2 with my regional finals picks. So much for close games between Lima Central Catholic and Hopewell-Loudon and Van Wert and Shelby, but at least I picked the right teams to win. My season total now stands at 150-41, or 78.5 percent, a bit short of my goal of 80 percent.

This week, four games are on the Pigskin Pick’Em slate – three state semifinal games and the Division I state championship game.

Division IV at Piqua

Van Wert (9-1) vs. Cincinnati Wyoming (9-0)

After quickly taking care of business against Shelby, the Cougars find themselves in the state semifinals against a team that is making its third consecutive appearance there.

I usually place a premium on playoff experience, especially at this level, and the third-ranked Cincinnati Wyoming Cowboys certainly have plenty of that.

On the other hand, the Cougars have been dominant for much of their playoff run. They trailed at halftime of the Keystone game but outside of that, they’ve controlled the rest of the games and last Saturday’s performance was a real eye-opener for a lot of people.

I’ll admit, I’ve flip-flopped on this one a couple of times, but there’s that special something I like about Van Wert. It’s hard to describe, but it’s the “it” factor.

Before the official pick, I’ll say this: I believe the winner of this game will go on to win the Division IV state championship.

The pick: Van Wert

Division VI

Columbus Grove (10-0) vs. Coldwater (10-0) at Sidney

I’m going back to playoff experience and Associated Press poll champion Coldwater has a ton of that.

There’s no doubt that Columbus Grove has a nice collection of talent, but it’s usually MAC schools that knock other MAC schools out of the playoffs, especially in football.

Coldwater may not be flashy, but I believe the Cavaliers will simply be too much for the Bulldogs.

The pick: Coldwater

Division VII at Wapakoneta

I honestly didn’t think New Bremen would be in the spot, but the Cardinals earned it with an incredible fourth quarter comeback against poll champion Marion Local.

Meanwhile, Lima Central Catholic has been dominant throughout the season and it’s not a surprise to see the Thunderbirds here. A lot of people think this is the real state championship game.

As far as the pick, remember when I said it’s MAC schools that usually knock out other MAC schools, with usually being the key word? I believe this game will be the exception, with the Thunderbirds getting the win and advancing to next weekend’s title game.

The pick: Lima Central Catholic

Division I state championship game at Fortress Obetz

Pickerington Central (11-0) vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier (9-2)

Pickerington Central is the defending state champion and also won the title in 2017, while St. Xavier last won it in 2016.

This is a tough one to pick. St. Xavier’s two losses have come to teams from Indiana and the Bombers have eked out their last two playoff wins, 10-7 and 12-10.

While I think St. Xavier can win it, I think Pickerington Central will make a short 20 minute drive to Fortress Obetz and go on to enjoy back-to-back titles.

The pick: Pickerington Central